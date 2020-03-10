AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 3/9

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU.
Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.
On the show: indoor track coach Kyle Hiser and sophomore Tabetha Deines, baseball coach Bill Neale and women’s basketball coach Ryan Showman
|Date
|Duration of show
|Time
|Mon. March 16
|One hour
|6:00pm
|Mon. March 23
|One hour
|6:00pm
|Mon. March 30
|One hour
|6:00pm