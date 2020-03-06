Salina, KS

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 3/5

Pat StrathmanMarch 6, 2020

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

On the show: head women’s basketball coach Ryan Showman, head men’s basketball coach Anthony Monson and director of athletics Steve Wilson.

Date Duration of show Time
Mon. March 9 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 16 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 23 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 30 One hour 6:00pm

