AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 3/29

Pat StrathmanMarch 30, 2021

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location!

The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at Wesleyan.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at the new Library Sports Bar & Grill on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. The Library is located just a couple blocks north of the campus of Kansas Wesleyan at 1307 S Santa Fe Ave. Cheering is always encouraged at Salina’s new neighborhood bar & grill and is the perfect spot to watch games for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas State Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks.

On the show: baseball coach Bill Neale, men’s golf coach Coleman Houk, and football coach Myers Hendrickson

Rest of the schedule

Date Duration Time
Mon. April 5 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 12 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 19 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 26 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 3 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 10 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 17 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 24 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

