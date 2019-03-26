Salina, KS

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 3-25

Pat StrathmanMarch 26, 2019

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU. Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm.

This is the final show for the 2018-19 athletic year.

If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

On the show this week: football coach Myers Hendrickson, baseball coach Bill Neale and golf coach Randy Syring

