AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 2/17

Pat StrathmanFebruary 18, 2020

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

On the show: tennis coach Josh Molino and women’s basketball coach Ryan Showman.

Date Duration of show Time
Mon. February 24 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 2 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 9 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 16 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 23 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 30 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 6 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 13 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 20 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 27 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 4 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 11 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

