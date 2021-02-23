Salina, KS

Now: 30 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 72 ° | Lo: 32 °

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 2/12

Pat StrathmanFebruary 23, 2021

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location!

The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at Wesleyan.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at the new Library Sports Bar & Grill on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. The Library is located just a couple blocks north of the campus of Kansas Wesleyan at 1307 S Santa Fe Ave. Cheering is always encouraged at Salina’s new neighborhood bar & grill and is the perfect spot to watch games for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas State Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks.

On the show: indoor track coach Kyle Hiser and women’s basketball coach Ryan Showman

Date Duration Time
Mon. March 1 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 8 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 15 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 22 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 29 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

KWU WBB blows out Avila in regular season fin...

February 21, 2021 8:33 am

KWU Men Rout Avila to Finish Regular Season

February 20, 2021 11:19 pm

Coyotes tripped up by Bethel 48-45

February 19, 2021 8:00 pm

Coyotes rally past Swedes for 60-56 win

 7:15 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 2/12

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location! The KWU Coaches Show puts a spo...

February 23, 2021 Comments

KU Student Convicted For Nigerian F...

Kansas News

February 23, 2021

Fort Riley Training Noise Constant ...

Kansas News

February 23, 2021

K-State Poly Continues Upward Momen...

Top News

February 23, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KU Student Convicted For ...
February 23, 2021Comments
Fort Riley Training Noise...
February 23, 2021Comments
Salina Independent Contra...
February 22, 2021Comments
Free Webinar to Help HR P...
February 22, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices