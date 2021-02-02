Salina, KS

Now: 32 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 53 ° | Lo: 32 °

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 2/1

Pat StrathmanFebruary 2, 2021

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location!

The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at Wesleyan.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at the new Library Sports Bar & Grill on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. The Library is located just a couple blocks north of the campus of Kansas Wesleyan at 1307 S Santa Fe Ave. Cheering is always encouraged at Salina’s new neighborhood bar & grill and is the perfect spot to watch games for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas State Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks.

On the show: softball coach Taylor Reichard, women’s basketball coach Ryan Showman and men’s basketball coach Anthony Monson.

Date Duration Time
Mon. February 8 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 15 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 22 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Wesleyan Indoor Track continues season at Her...

January 30, 2021 11:06 pm

KWU volleyball opens spring with sweep of Avi...

 11:04 pm

Coyotes fall on last-second shot to (RV) Okla...

January 28, 2021 9:46 am

KWU Men’s Basketball makes changes to s...

January 27, 2021 10:50 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 2/1

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location! The KWU Coaches Show puts a spo...

February 2, 2021 Comments

MLBPA Likely To Reject MLB Proposal

Sports News

February 2, 2021

OPINION: County’s Justice System ...

Top News

February 2, 2021

Governor Announces Medicaid Expansi...

Top News

February 2, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

73 New COVID Cases, No Ne...
February 1, 2021Comments
Teen Suffers Injuries in ...
February 1, 2021Comments
UPDATE: Police ID Body Fo...
February 1, 2021Comments
KDOL Website Down for Upg...
February 1, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices