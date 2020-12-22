Salina, KS

Now: 42 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 63 ° | Lo: 35 °

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 12/21

Pat StrathmanDecember 22, 2020

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location!

The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at Wesleyan.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at the new Library Sports Bar & Grill on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. The Library is located just a couple blocks north of the campus of Kansas Wesleyan at 1307 S Santa Fe Ave. Cheering is always encouraged at Salina’s new neighborhood bar & grill and is the perfect spot to watch games for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas State Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks.

This is the final coaches show until 2021.

On the show: director of athletics Steve Wilson, women’s basketball coach Ryan Showman, and men’s basketball coach Anthony Monson.

Date Duration Time
Mon. January 11 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. January 18 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. January 25 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Hunter’s career high leads KWU men over...

December 19, 2020 9:49 pm

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 12/16

December 17, 2020 11:22 am

Fast start, sharp shooting Coyotes rout Avila...

December 15, 2020 1:18 am

Costly Mistakes Plague Wesleyan Men at Avila

 1:16 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Bob Davis – The Dream ...

The book is available on Amazon, a variety of independent bookstores and several Dillons stores arou...

December 22, 2020 Comments

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 12/21

Sports News

December 22, 2020

Seven Members of the Chiefs Named t...

Sports News

December 22, 2020

KSU Polytechnic Instructor Honored

Top News

December 22, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Burglary, Damage to Prope...
December 21, 2020Comments
Stone Farmhouse Destroyed...
December 21, 2020Comments
4-H Leading Local Efforts...
December 21, 2020Comments
Abilene Machine Celebrate...
December 21, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices