AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 11/9

Pat StrathmanNovember 10, 2020

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location!

The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at Wesleyan.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at the new Library Sports Bar & Grill on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. The Library is located just a couple blocks north of the campus of Kansas Wesleyan at 1307 S Santa Fe Ave. Cheering is always encouraged at Salina’s new neighborhood bar & grill and is the perfect spot to watch games for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas State Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks.

On the show: women’s basketball coach Ryan Showman, men’s basketball coach Anthony Monson, and football coach Myers Hendrickson.

Schedule for November:

Date Duration Time
Mon. November 16 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. November 23 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. November 30 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Three Cougars Placed on AVCTL-I VB ...

Player of the Year Grade Position Laurel Jones Maize South 12 S Coach of the ...

November 10, 2020 Comments

Kansas Adds Washburn to 2020-21 Sch...

Sports News

November 10, 2020

Kansas Wesleyan Students Honored

Kansas News

November 10, 2020


