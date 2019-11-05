AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 11/4

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

On the show: men’s basketball coach Anthony Monson, volleyball coach Jessica Cleveland, football coach Myers Hendrickson, senior receiver Richard McCauley, and junior safety Scott Helsper.

This week in KWU athletics

Tue – Soccer vs Sterling beginning at 5 pm

Wed – Volleyball vs Oklahoma Wesleyan at 7 pm, women’s basketball at Bellevue

Fri – Women’s basketball vs Embry-Riddle at 6 pm, men’s basketball at Haskell

Sat – KCAC Cross Country Championships in Augusta, bowling in Illinois, football at Sterling at 1 pm, volleyball at Sterling

Sun – Bowling in Illinois, eSports at TESPA Overwatch Competitive