AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 11/4

Pat StrathmanNovember 5, 2019

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

On the show: men’s basketball coach Anthony Monson, volleyball coach Jessica Cleveland, football coach Myers Hendrickson, senior receiver Richard McCauley, and junior safety Scott Helsper.

This week in KWU athletics
Tue – Soccer vs Sterling beginning at 5 pm
Wed – Volleyball vs Oklahoma Wesleyan at 7 pm, women’s basketball at Bellevue
Fri – Women’s basketball vs Embry-Riddle at 6 pm, men’s basketball at Haskell
Sat – KCAC Cross Country Championships in Augusta, bowling in Illinois, football at Sterling at 1 pm, volleyball at Sterling
Sun – Bowling in Illinois, eSports at TESPA Overwatch Competitive

Date Duration of show Time
Mon. November 11 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. November 18 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. November 25 One hour 6:00pm
Wed. December 4 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. December 9 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. December 16 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. December 30 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. January 6 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. January 13 One hour 6:00pm
Tue. January 21 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. January 27 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 3 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 10 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 17 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 24 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 2 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 9 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 16 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 23 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 30 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 6 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 13 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 20 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 27 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 4 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 11 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

