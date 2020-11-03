Salina, KS

Now: 69 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 79 ° | Lo: 48 °

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 11/2

Pat StrathmanNovember 3, 2020

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location!

The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at Wesleyan.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at the new Library Sports Bar & Grill on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. The Library is located just a couple blocks north of the campus of Kansas Wesleyan at 1307 S Santa Fe Ave. Cheering is always encouraged at Salina’s new neighborhood bar & grill and is the perfect spot to watch games for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas State Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks.

On the show: women’s basketball coach Ryan Showman, men’s basketball coach Anthony Monson, and football coach Myers Hendrickson.

Schedule for November:

Date Duration Time
Mon. November 9 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. November 16 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. November 23 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. November 30 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Macon earns NAIA Football National Special Te...

November 3, 2020 10:27 am

Macon Earns KCAC Special Teams Weekly Honor

November 2, 2020 10:50 am

Wesleyan Football Pulls Away Late to Knock of...

October 31, 2020 11:49 pm

KWU Men Use Second Half Run to Defeat Benedic...

 11:45 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Macon earns NAIA Football National ...

The honors keep rolling in for Kansas Wesleyan's Drevon Macon (JR/Compton, Calif.) following his o...

November 3, 2020 Comments

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 11/2

Sports News

November 3, 2020

New Smoky Hill River Website Now On...

Top News

November 3, 2020

Kansans Safely Dispose of More Than...

Kansas News

November 3, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansans Safely Dispose of...
November 3, 2020Comments
Three New COVID Cases at ...
November 3, 2020Comments
Federal Prosecutor on Kan...
November 3, 2020Comments
59 New Saline County COVI...
November 2, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices