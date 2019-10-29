AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 10/28

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

On the show: women’s soccer coach Henrik Sohn, men’s soccer coach Diego Cocon, football coach Myers Hendrickson, senior tailback Demarco Prewitt, and senior cornerback Jevaughn Codlin.

This week in KWU athletics

Tue – Volleyball vs Bethel at 7 pm

Wed – Soccer vs Ottawa beginning at 5 pm

Fri – Men’s basketball at Missouri Baptist

Sat – Volleyball at Ottawa, football vs McPherson at 1 pm, women’s basketball at Hastings, volleyball at Haskell, men’s basketball at St. Louis College of Pharmacy, soccer at Oklahoma Wesleyan

Sun – eSports at TESPA Overwatch Competitive