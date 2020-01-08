AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 1/7

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU.
On the show: director of athletics Steve Wilson, indoor track coach Kyle Heiser, men’s basketball coach Anthony Monson, and women’s basketball coach Ryan Showman.
Due to recording issues, only the basketball interviews were recorded.
|Date
|Duration of show
|Time
|Mon. January 13
|One hour
|6:00pm
|Tue. January 21
|One hour
|6:00pm
|Mon. January 27
|One hour
|6:00pm
|Mon. February 3
|One hour
|6:00pm
|Mon. February 10
|One hour
|6:00pm
|Mon. February 17
|One hour
|6:00pm
|Mon. February 24
|One hour
|6:00pm
|Mon. March 2
|One hour
|6:00pm
|Mon. March 9
|One hour
|6:00pm
|Mon. March 16
|One hour
|6:00pm
|Mon. March 23
|One hour
|6:00pm
|Mon. March 30
|One hour
|6:00pm
|Mon. April 6
|One hour
|6:00pm
|Mon. April 13
|One hour
|6:00pm
|Mon. April 20
|One hour
|6:00pm
|Mon. April 27
|One hour
|6:00pm
|Mon. May 4
|One hour
|6:00pm
|Mon. May 11
|One hour
|6:00pm