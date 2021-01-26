Salina, KS

Now: 20 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 25 ° | Lo: 14 °

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 1/25

Pat StrathmanJanuary 26, 2021

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location!

The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at Wesleyan.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at the new Library Sports Bar & Grill on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. The Library is located just a couple blocks north of the campus of Kansas Wesleyan at 1307 S Santa Fe Ave. Cheering is always encouraged at Salina’s new neighborhood bar & grill and is the perfect spot to watch games for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas State Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks.

On the show: baseball coach Bill Neale and women’s basketball coach Ryan Showman.

Date Duration Time
Wed. February 3 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 8 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 15 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 22 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Cardiac Coyotes come up just short in overtim...

January 26, 2021 9:31 am

Late Rally Not Enough for KWU Men against McP...

January 23, 2021 11:37 pm

KWU Women Stumble against McPherson 73-69

 11:35 pm

Duffey’s career night not enough as KWU...

January 21, 2021 8:14 am


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Delivered Engine Stolen From Salina...

A vehicle engine delivered to a Salina business is stolen. Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tel...

January 26, 2021 Comments

2 Salina Residents Appointed By The...

Top News

January 26, 2021

Cardiac Coyotes come up just short ...

Sports News

January 26, 2021

Chiefs OT Fisher Out With Torn ACL

Sports News

January 26, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Delivered Engine Stolen F...
January 26, 2021Comments
Salina Airport Shuttle Se...
January 26, 2021Comments
Great Plains Planning Job...
January 26, 2021Comments
Storm Dumps Snow and Ice
January 26, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices