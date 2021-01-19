Salina, KS

Now: 27 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 47 ° | Lo: 25 °

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 1/18

Pat StrathmanJanuary 19, 2021

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location!

The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at Wesleyan.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at the new Library Sports Bar & Grill on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. The Library is located just a couple blocks north of the campus of Kansas Wesleyan at 1307 S Santa Fe Ave. Cheering is always encouraged at Salina’s new neighborhood bar & grill and is the perfect spot to watch games for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas State Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks.

On the show: women’s basketball coach Ryan Showman, indoor track coach Kyle Hiser, and men’s basketball coach Anthony Monson.

Date Duration Time
Mon. January 25 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Wesleyan Men Fall Short at Ottawa

January 16, 2021 11:24 pm

Ottawa Trips Up Wesleyan Women

 11:23 pm

Wesleyan Women Routs Southwestern in 2021 Ope...

January 14, 2021 8:38 am

Wesleyan Men Fall to Southwestern in Closing ...

 8:37 am


Latest Stories

Top News

K-State Graduates Most Engineering ...

While 2020 will be remembered on many fronts, largely related to a global pandemic, the Carl R. Ice ...

January 19, 2021 Comments

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 1/18

Sports News

January 19, 2021

Capitol Complex Closed Tuesday and ...

Kansas News

January 19, 2021

Zoo is Wild at Heart

Top News

January 19, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Capitol Complex Closed Tu...
January 19, 2021Comments
Health Rises to Top of 20...
January 19, 2021Comments
Tennis Fault Lines
January 18, 2021Comments
Lottery Jackpots Top $1.5...
January 18, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices