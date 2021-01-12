Salina, KS

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 1/11

Pat StrathmanJanuary 12, 2021

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location!

The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at Wesleyan.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at the new Library Sports Bar & Grill on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. The Library is located just a couple blocks north of the campus of Kansas Wesleyan at 1307 S Santa Fe Ave. Cheering is always encouraged at Salina’s new neighborhood bar & grill and is the perfect spot to watch games for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas State Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks.

On the show: director of athletics Steve Wilson, women’s basketball coach Ryan Showman, and men’s basketball coach Anthony Monson.

Date Duration Time
Mon. January 18 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. January 25 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

