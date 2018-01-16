AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show 1-15

The Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes are back.

And so it the Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show. The program made its return for 2018 and the program will run every Monday from 6 to 7 pm, live at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn just past Lowe’s. Come in for the $6.99 Build-Your-Own-Burger Special that includes a side. Various members of the Wesleyan athletic department will be there.

The Kansas Wesleyan women’s basketball squad started off last week with a bang. The Coyotes marched to Hillsboro to face No. 16 Tabor. KWU scored the game’s first 22 points and cruised wire-to-wire in a gigantic 65-55 victory. Kansas Wesleyan followed that up with a dominating 79-45 win over York. Head coach Ryan Showman hopped on the program to break down last week’s action and previewed the tough slate of games this week.

Over the holiday break, former KWU offensive lineman Ayrius Brown made a decision to stay on campus. Brown is the new interim head coach of ESports at Kansas Wesleyan. Brown was a member of the first KWU Esports squad when the program was founded in 2015. He also was a member of the KWU football team, completing his playing career with the Coyotes in 2017. Coach Brown explained the important of this new sport and much more.

Head men’s basketball coach Anthony Monson isn’t a huge video gamer, but his team competed hard last week. The Coyote offense fell silent in a 62-46 defeat to Tabor on the road, but KWU bounced back against York on Saturday. Senior Terell Gandy’s three as time expired popped out of the rim and the Coyotes dropped a 76-73 decision to the Panthers. Not all hope is lost, though, as coach Monson summarized the week.

Kansas Wesleyan travels to Ottawa on Wednesday. The Lambert Insurance Pregame Show opens up coverage at 5:45 on FM 104.9. Then, the Coyotes face the Bethany Swedes in the First Bank Kansas – Smoky Hill Showdown on Saturday with coverage starting at 4:45 down in Lindsborg.