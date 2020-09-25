AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 9/24

Pat StrathmanSeptember 25, 2020

Following a week off, the Kansas Jayhawks return to the gridiron.

KU will look to shake off a season-opening loss to Coastal Carolina.

The Jayhawks open Big 12 Conference play Saturday evening in Waco, Texas against the Baylor Bears. The game will be Baylor’s season opener.

Kickoff is slated for 6:30 pm with pregame at 5 on 92.7 The New Zoo.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Kansas Comet” Gale Sayers Passes Away at 77

September 23, 2020 2:08 pm

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 9/17

September 18, 2020 11:19 am

Kansas Falls in Season Opener to Coastal Caro...

September 13, 2020 1:00 am

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 9/11

September 11, 2020 3:08 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni...

Following a week off, the Kansas Jayhawks return to the gridiron. KU will look to shake off a sea...

September 25, 2020 Comments

Thieves Who Stole From Rural Proper...

Top News

September 25, 2020

Dune Buggy Stolen From East Salina ...

Top News

September 25, 2020

KSHSAA Releases 2020-21 General Cla...

Sports News

September 25, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

4 Warnings, 9 Watches For...
September 25, 2020Comments
Area Businesses Get Energ...
September 25, 2020Comments
KWU Creates Valedictorian...
September 25, 2020Comments
Car Crashes In to Home; D...
September 24, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH