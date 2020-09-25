AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 9/24

Following a week off, the Kansas Jayhawks return to the gridiron.

KU will look to shake off a season-opening loss to Coastal Carolina.

The Jayhawks open Big 12 Conference play Saturday evening in Waco, Texas against the Baylor Bears. The game will be Baylor’s season opener.

Kickoff is slated for 6:30 pm with pregame at 5 on 92.7 The New Zoo.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.