AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 9/17

Pat StrathmanSeptember 18, 2020

Kansas couldn’t overcome early miscues as Coastal Carolina defeated the Jayhawks, 38-23, at David Booth Memorial Stadium Saturday night in the season opener for both teams. KU would outscore the Chanticleers, 20-10, in the second half.

Playing before an empty stadium due to COVID-19, Coastal Carolina turned three Kansas first-half turnovers into 21 points as the Chanticleers scored touchdowns on four of their first five possessions to go up 28-0. Kansas redshirt-freshman kicker Jacob Borcila connected on 47-yard field goal as time expired to make the score 28-3 at the intermission.

Next, Kansas will take a week off and open Big 12 play at Baylor on Saturday, Sept. 26. Kickoff time and television designation for the KU-BU contest have yet to be announced.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the second installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

