AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 9/17

Kansas couldn’t overcome early miscues as Coastal Carolina defeated the Jayhawks, 38-23, at David Booth Memorial Stadium Saturday night in the season opener for both teams. KU would outscore the Chanticleers, 20-10, in the second half.

Playing before an empty stadium due to COVID-19, Coastal Carolina turned three Kansas first-half turnovers into 21 points as the Chanticleers scored touchdowns on four of their first five possessions to go up 28-0. Kansas redshirt-freshman kicker Jacob Borcila connected on 47-yard field goal as time expired to make the score 28-3 at the intermission.

Next, Kansas will take a week off and open Big 12 play at Baylor on Saturday, Sept. 26. Kickoff time and television designation for the KU-BU contest have yet to be announced.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the second installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.