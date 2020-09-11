Salina, KS

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 9/11

Pat StrathmanSeptember 11, 2020

The Kansas Jayhawks open their 131st season of football on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. CT when they host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

The game marks the start of year two of the Les Miles era, as the Jayhawks opened year one with a 24-17 victory over Indiana State on Aug. 31, 2019. Since 2000, KU is 14-6 in season-openers, while playing at home for each of the last 17 seasons.

It will be the second matchup between the Jayhawks and Chanticleers, after Coastal Carolina won the first meeting, 7-12, on Sept. 7, 2019. The game will serve as the latest season-opener since 1987 for the Jayhawks, when KU also opened the 1987 season on Sept. 12 against Auburn.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the last installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.

Pregame coverage begins at 7:30 pm on 92.7 The New Zoo.

