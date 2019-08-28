Salina, KS

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 8/27

Pat StrathmanAugust 28, 2019

The new era of Kansas football kicks off this Saturday..

KU welcomes Indiana State to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31. Kickoff is slated for 11 am with pregame beginning at 9:30 on Real Country 101.7.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the second installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.” Hanni gave an inside look at Indiana State, touched on the quarterback situation, and much more.

You can catch Brian every Tuesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

