AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 12/3

The No. 7/5 Kansas Jayhawks won its 48-consecutive home opener, led by four scorers in double-figures, defeating Washburn, 89-54, inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Thursday.

The four Jayhawks in double-figures included junior David McCormack, who led the team with 17 points on 7-of-8 from the field. McCormack was joined by junior Ochai Agbaji (16 pts.), redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson (13 pts.) and true freshman Bryce Thompson (11 pts.).

Kansas will return home to host North Dakota State on Saturday, December 5 inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The game will be Kansas second of five-straight home games.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.