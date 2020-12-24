AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 12/23

All five starters scored in double figures and the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks won their eighth straight game Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse, topping No. 7 West Virginia, 79-65. Sophomore Christian Braun led the Jayhawks with 22 points, knocking down 6 of 12 from deep.

The Jayhawks, who already have four wins over ranked opponents this season, trailed by one at halftime, but outscored the Mountaineers 44-29 in the second half to break the game open and earn the win to move to 2-0 in Big 12 play. West Virginia dropped to 7-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.

Led by Braun, the Jayhawks were hot from 3-point range, converting on 16 of 37 attempts. Marcus Garrett was a perfect 3-for-3 from deep, while Jalen Wilson was 4 of 10 and Ochai Agbaji was 3 of 10.

Up Next:

The Jayhawks will be back in action in the new year, when they take on Texas on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 inside of Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be aired on ESPN2 at 11 a.m. Listen to the game on 92.7 The New Zoo.

