AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 12/17

Pat StrathmanDecember 18, 2020

No. 5 Kansas took down No. 14 Texas Tech, 58-57, behind a game-winning layup and team-high 23 points from junior Ochai Abaji in the Big 12 Conference opener inside United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas on Thursday.

In a game that came down to the final minute, Agbaji received an inbound pass from Marcus Garrett and made a layup to put Kansas ahead, 58-57, with just 13 seconds remaining. On the ensuing Texas Tech possession, Kansas’ Jalen Wilson blocked Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon’s shot with three seconds left and secured the rebound to give Kansas the victory.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.

