AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 12/10

Behind a double-double and a 3-pointer in the final minute of play from Jalen Wilson, the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks defeated the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays, 73-72, in front of 2,500 fans inside of Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Tuesday. The win extended Kansas’ win streak to 11-0 inside of Allen Fieldhouse.

Wilson tied a career-high with 23 points, matching his outing earlier this year against Kentucky, while coming through in clutch moments for the Jayhawks. With just 40 seconds left in the game and the score knotted at 70-70, Wilson received a pass from David McCormack and connected on the game-winning 3-pointer to put Kansas ahead, 73-70. Creighton would go on to connect on two free throws after being fouled from beyond the arc with 1 second left on the clock.

The Texas at Kansas football game scheduled for Saturday, December 12 has been canceled due to the shutdown of football operations at the University of Texas as a result of recent positive tests for COVID-19. The Big 12 Conference determined the game will not be re-scheduled and has declared it “no contest”.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.