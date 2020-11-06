AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 11/5

The Iowa State Cyclones used a strong first quarter Saturday to get by the Kansas Jayhawks 52-22 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The Cyclones took advantage of the 11 a.m., start and outscored the Jayhawks 13-0 in the first quarter. Iowa State got on the scoreboard with rushing touchdowns from quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Kene Nwangwu in the first quarter.

Kansas (0-6, 0-5 Big 12) answered back in the second quarter when true freshman running back Daniel Hishaw Jr., scored his first-career touchdown when he scampered in from five yards out on a direct snap out of the “Wildcat” formation.

Iowa State (4-2, 4-1) responded with a touchdown with four minutes remaining in the first half to go up 20-7. Kansas marched down the field on its final drive, but missed a field goal with one second left in the half to keep the deficit at 13 points.

The Jayhawks were led Saturday by their freshmen once again. Freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels threw for 135 yards in the first half with his favorite target being fellow true freshman Luke Grimm. Grimm had four catches for 53 yards in the first half alone.

The Jayhawks will return to action Saturday in Norman against Oklahoma. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Pregame at 1 on 92.7 The New Zoo.

