AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 11/12

Despite an interception from Kenny Logan Jr., for the second-straight game and a career game from freshman running back Daniel Hishaw Jr., Kansas fell to Oklahoma 62-9 Saturday afternoon at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The Jayhawks fell to 0-7 on the season and 0-6 in Big 12 Play. The Sooners, ranked No. 19 in both major polls, improved to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the league.

The Sooners used three rushing touchdowns and one passing score to go with a field goal to build a 31-0 lead in the second quarter. Field goal kicker Jacob Borcila got Kansas on the scoreboard right before halftime when he connected on a 32-yard field goal as time expired in the half.

Kansas will have next weekend off with its third and final open week of the season. The Jayhawks will return to action on Nov. 21 against Texas.

