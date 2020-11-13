Salina, KS

Now: 33 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 51 ° | Lo: 38 °

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 11/12

Pat StrathmanNovember 13, 2020

Despite an interception from Kenny Logan Jr., for the second-straight game and a career game from freshman running back Daniel Hishaw Jr., Kansas fell to Oklahoma 62-9 Saturday afternoon at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The Jayhawks fell to 0-7 on the season and 0-6 in Big 12 Play. The Sooners, ranked No. 19 in both major polls, improved to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the league.

The Sooners used three rushing touchdowns and one passing score to go with a field goal to build a 31-0 lead in the second quarter. Field goal kicker Jacob Borcila got Kansas on the scoreboard right before halftime when he connected on a 32-yard field goal as time expired in the half.

Kansas will have next weekend off with its third and final open week of the season. The Jayhawks will return to action on Nov. 21 against Texas.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

KJ Adams Signs with Kansas Men’s Hoops

November 12, 2020 11:26 am

Court Documents Say Man Lost Vision In Eye Af...

November 11, 2020 12:55 pm

Kansas Adds Washburn to 2020-21 Schedule

November 10, 2020 9:00 am

Kansas No. 6 in Preseason Associated Press Po...

November 9, 2020 1:12 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Huskers Sign One of Top Golfers in ...

The Nebraska men's golf program announced the signing of Kameron Shaw to a National Letter of Intent...

November 13, 2020 Comments

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni...

Sports News

November 13, 2020

Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Top News

November 13, 2020

New Rural Economic Development Prog...

Kansas News

November 13, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

New Rural Economic Develo...
November 13, 2020Comments
Most Wanted Arrest
November 13, 2020Comments
Presbyterian Manor Reside...
November 12, 2020Comments
Curbside Drop-Off For Ope...
November 12, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices