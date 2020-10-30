AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 10/29

Kansas State took advantage of its special teams play Saturday in the first half to build an early lead and top Kansas 55-14 in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Despite the loss, true freshman Jalon Daniels, making his third-career start, posted career highs in passing (207 yards) and rushing (27) yards, while scoring on two running touchdowns in his first Dillons Sunflower Showdown.

But Kansas State’s special teams were too much to overcome for the Jayhawks.

Phillip Brooks had a pair of punt returns for touchdowns in the first half and Blake Lynch had two field goals to give the Wildcats a 34-7 lead over the Jayhawks at halftime.

After two weeks on the road, the Jayhawks will now return home for their next game when they host Iowa State on Halloween at 11 a.m. Pregame at 9:30 on 92.7 The New Zoo.

In basketball, Kansas was picked to finish second by the Big 12 coaches in the 2020-21 Preseason Poll.

