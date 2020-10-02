Salina, KS

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 10/2

Pat StrathmanOctober 2, 2020

Kansas football scored on its opening possession Saturday night at McLane Stadium while Baylor responded by scoring 40-straight points before KU could counter. The Bears, playing in their first game of the season, went on to beat the Jayhawks 47-14.

For the game, KU’s rookie quarterback, Daniels, completed 19 of his 33 pass attempts for a total of 159 yards. Williams and sophomore running back Velton Gardner led the Jayhawks in rushing with 76 and 70 yards, respectively, on 14 attempts apiece. Senior wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II was the top receiver for Kansas on the evening, catching six passes for 65 yards.

Kansas returns to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 3, when the Jayhawks host the No. 15-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys on Homecoming.

Kickoff is slated for 2:30 pm with pregame at 1 on 92.7 The New Zoo.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

