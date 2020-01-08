AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 1/7

In a clash between the Big 12’s top offensive team and stingiest defensive team, the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks came out on top, outlasting the No. 16/17 West Virginia Mountaineers, 60-53, Saturday afternoon inside Allen Fieldhouse in the conference regular-season opener. Senior center Udoka Azubuike led the Jayhawks with 17 points and added 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season.

The game marked KU’s 29th-straight win to open conference play and moved the Jayhawks to 11-2 on the year. West Virginia fell to 11-2 in its 2019-20 campaign.

Kansas plays its first Big 12 road game of the season at Iowa State Wednesday at 7 p.m. Pregame at 5:30 on 92.7 The New Zoo.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

