Salina, KS

Now: 29 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 44 °

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 1/7

Pat StrathmanJanuary 8, 2020

In a clash between the Big 12’s top offensive team and stingiest defensive team, the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks came out on top, outlasting the No. 16/17 West Virginia Mountaineers, 60-53, Saturday afternoon inside Allen Fieldhouse in the conference regular-season opener. Senior center Udoka Azubuike led the Jayhawks with 17 points and added 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season.

The game marked KU’s 29th-straight win to open conference play and moved the Jayhawks to 11-2 on the year. West Virginia fell to 11-2 in its 2019-20 campaign.

Kansas plays its first Big 12 road game of the season at Iowa State Wednesday at 7 p.m. Pregame at 5:30 on 92.7 The New Zoo.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

You can catch Brian every Tuesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

No. 3 Kansas Wins Battle with No. 16/17 West ...

January 4, 2020 10:24 pm

Ben Iannacchione Named Director of Sports Per...

January 2, 2020 1:23 pm

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 12/30

December 31, 2019 9:59 am

Jayhawk Defense Silences Stanford, 72-56

December 29, 2019 8:31 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni...

In a clash between the Big 12’s top offensive team and stingiest defensive team, the No. 3 Kansas ...

January 8, 2020 Comments

Sacred Heart Records 5th Straight S...

Sports News

January 8, 2020

Kansas Hunter Scores Record Rack

Top News

January 8, 2020

County Allocates Money From Special...

Kansas News

January 8, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

County Allocates Money Fr...
January 8, 2020Comments
Bethany Grad to Become Su...
January 8, 2020Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
Over a Dozen Mailboxes De...
January 7, 2020Comments
Pompeo Will Not Seek Sena...
January 7, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH