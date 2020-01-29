AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 1/28

A suffocating defensive effort that limited the opponent to just 28% shooting on the night lifted the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks to a 65-50 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys Monday night inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. Kansas was led in scoring by freshman Christian Braun, who posted 16 points in his first collegiate start as the Jayhawks collected their fifth-straight victory.

The win moved the Jayhawks to 17-3 on the year and to 6-1 in the Big 12. OSU fell to 10-10 in its 2019-20 campaign and to 0-7 in league play.

The Jayhawks return to Lawrence to play the first of two home contests in three days when the Texas Tech Red Raiders come to Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, Feb. 1. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. on 92.7 The New Zoo.

