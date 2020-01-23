AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 1/22

Freshman guard Christian Braun’s hot shooting and career-high 20 points helped lead the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks to an 81-60 win over Kansas State in the 292nd Dillons Sunflower Showdown Tuesday night inside Allen Fieldhouse. Braun connected on six 3-pointers, while sophomore Devon Dotson added 18 points and senior Udoka Azubuike turned in his seventh double-double as the Jayhawks won their 14th-straight against their in-state rival in Lawrence.

The victory moved the Jayhawks to 15-3 on the year and 5-1 in Big 12 play. Kansas State fell 8-10 in its 2019-20 campaign and 1-5 in the conference.

The Jayhawks will step out of league play on Saturday, Jan. 25 when they take part in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge to face the Tennessee Volunteers. Tipoff from Allen Fieldhouse is slated for 3 p.m. (CT) on ESPN. KU is 3-1 all-time against Tennessee and 4-2 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Pregame coverage takes place at 1:30 on 92.7 The New Zoo.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

