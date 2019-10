Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and players met with members of the media on Tuesday at the Vanier Family Football Complex as Wildcats prepare for the 2019 edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Kansas on Saturday.

The Wildcats and Jayhawks kick off at 2:30 p.m., on Saturday inside Memorial Stadium in Lawrence in a game that will be televised by FS1.

You can also listen to the game on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL with pregame beginning at 12:30.