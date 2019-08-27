Salina, KS

AUDIO: Chris Klieman Weekly Press Conference

Pat StrathmanAugust 27, 2019

Kansas State football will kick off its season this Saturday and coach Chris Klieman held his first regular season press conference to preview the game.

Klieman discussed the first two-deep depth chart for the Wildcats and how many young players are expected to see action, as well as the new experience for the players under the new regime.

Plus, he talked about the opportunity that Nicholls, the FCS team K-State will host in the opener, is facing after a whole offseason to prepare for a Power 5 program.

