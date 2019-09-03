Salina, KS

AUDIO: Chris Klieman Weekly Press Conference 9/3

Pat StrathmanSeptember 3, 2019

Kansas State won the dang day. First-year Head Coach Chris Klieman and his Wildcats didn’t have to sweat much on opening night at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Taking on a top-15 FCS opponent in Nicholls, and a team that defeated conference rival Kansas last season, K-State made sure not to take their first opponent lightly and it showed.

The Wildcats received the opening kickoff and promptly drove 72 yards on 12 plays for the year’s first score, and never looked back, en route to a 49-14 victory.

Up next: the Bowling Green Falcons. K-State hosts BG this Saturday with kickoff slated for 11 am, pregame at 9 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Coach Klieman held his weekly press conference Tuesday.

