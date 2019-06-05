AUDIO: Catbacker Tour Hits Salina

Purple and silver invaded Oakdale Park for the 2019 Catbacker Tour Picnic, presented by the Salina Area Catbackers. Various Kansas State fans enjoyed the free event Wednesday that featured games, pictures with KSU equipment, and goodie bags.

Fans in attendance also heard from Wyatt Thompson, Voice of the Wildcats, Bruce Weber, head men’s basketball coach, Buddy Wyatt, KSU defensive ends coach, and Brian Ostermann, associate women’s basketball coach.

KSAL was able to chat with Thompson, Weber and Wyatt. Thompson, a Solomon native, always enjoys the trip to Salina. Coach Weber is pumped to represent the United States U19 basketball squad. Coach Wyatt is savoring every second of being a member of the Kansas State family.