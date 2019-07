The Big 12 Conference has made its way to Arlington, Texas.

Day one of the Big 12 Football Media Days is currently underway at AT&T Stadium.

On deck for day one: Kansas, TCU, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Oklahoma.

Day two features: Iowa State, West Virginia, Baylor, Kansas State and Texas.

Follow along from Arlington with James Westling and Pat Strathman on KSAL.com. Hear from players, coaches and other members.