AUDIO: Big 12 Basketball Media Day

The 2019-20 Big 12 men’s basketball season is upon us.

Coaches, players, and media members flocked to Sprint Center in Kansas City for the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tipoff.

Last week, Kansas was picked to win the Big 12 for the ninth straight season, according to the Big 12 coaches. The Jayhawks received eight first-place votes.

Baylor followed Kansas with one first-place vote. Texas Tech was third with a first-place tally as well.

Texas checked in at No. 4, followed by West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Kansas State, and TCU.

Below is audio from various Big 12 coaches and players.

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber at the podium:

Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard at the podium:

TCU head coach Jamie Dixon at podium:

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton at podium:

Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm at podium:

Baylor head coach Scott Drew at podium:

Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger at podium: