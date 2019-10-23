Salina, KS

Now: 61 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 67 ° | Lo: 39 °

AUDIO: Big 12 Basketball Media Day

Pat StrathmanOctober 23, 2019

The 2019-20 Big 12 men’s basketball season is upon us.

Coaches, players, and media members flocked to Sprint Center in Kansas City for the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tipoff.

Last week, Kansas was picked to win the Big 12 for the ninth straight season, according to the Big 12 coaches. The Jayhawks received eight first-place votes.

Baylor followed Kansas with one first-place vote. Texas Tech was third with a first-place tally as well.

Texas checked in at No. 4, followed by West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Kansas State, and TCU.

Below is audio from various Big 12 coaches and players.

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber at the podium:

Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard at the podium:

TCU head coach Jamie Dixon at podium:

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton at podium:

Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm at podium:

Baylor head coach Scott Drew at podium:

Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger at podium:

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 10/22

October 23, 2019 5:58 am

Azubuike’s and Dotson’s preseason honors ...

October 22, 2019 4:12 pm

AUDIO: Chris Klieman Weekly Presser 10/22

 3:56 pm

Schedule Announced for K-State’s 125th Seas...

 9:12 am


Latest Stories

Top News

Scheme Targets Several Electronics

Three subjects stole thousands of dollars worth of items from the Salina Target. Police Capt. Pau...

October 23, 2019 Comments

AUDIO: Big 12 Basketball Media Day

Sports News

October 23, 2019

Tiger Cubs Venturing Outside

Top News

October 23, 2019

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni...

Sports News

October 23, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

SUV Collides With Cows
October 23, 2019Comments
Candidate Forum Thursday ...
October 23, 2019Comments
Town Hall Tonight to Shed...
October 23, 2019Comments
Pompeo and Ivanka Trump t...
October 22, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH