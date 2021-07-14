BREAKING NEWS

AUDIO: 2021 Big 12 Football Media Days

Pat StrathmanJuly 14, 2021

The 2021 college football season is just around the corner.

The Big 12 Conference is gearing up for the upcoming year with the Big 12 Football Media Days in Arlington, Texas. Day one featured Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia, Kansas State and Oklahoma.

Oklahoma is the choice for the sixth straight year to win the Conference title in the Big 12 Football Preseason Poll, voted on by media representatives.

This year marks the ninth since 2011 in which the Sooners topped the preseason rankings. They have captured a Big 12-record 14 league titles, including the last six.

K-State was picked to finish seventh. Kansas was slated to finish last.

Day two will highlight the programs at Baylor, Kansas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, and Texas.

