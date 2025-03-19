ATV Rider Hurt in Crash

A man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash involving an all terrain vehicle in Northwest Kansas Tuesday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Brad Larson of Oberlin was riding a Polaris Sportsman on a rural road in Decatur County. A tool box dislodged and struck him, causing him to lose control . The ATV entered a ditch where it spun around and rolled, coming to rest on its right side.

Larson, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported by EMS to the hospital in Oberlin to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened at around 7:00 Tuesday night in rural Decatur County in 400 Block of L Lane, or five miles South of US 36 Highway and six miles West of US 83 Highway.