ATV Left With Keys Inside Stolen

Thieves break in to a secured area and steal an ATV from a rural Salina business.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that a 2009 Polaris Sportsman ATV is stolen from KanEquip, Inc., 3637 S. 9th St., at 3:45 a.m. Monday.

The machine belongs to Jeffry Shafer, Ada, Kan., who was having the vehicle serviced at the business. After it was serviced, KanEquip placed the machine in its secured, fenced in area to await Shafer to pick it up. However, the keys were left inside of the ATV.

Melander says that unknown individuals cut the padlock that was securing the gate to gain access and then took the ATV.

The vehicle is red in color and has plywood on the front and back racks. It is valued at $3,640.

The Sheriff’s office is reviewing security footage from the business to try track down the suspects.