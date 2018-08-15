Salina, KS

Now: 83 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 83 ° | Lo: 65 °

ATV Crashes on Salina KSU Campus

Todd PittengerAugust 15, 2018

Three people were hurt when an all terrain vehicle crashed on the Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus in Salina Wednesday morning.

Salina Police Sgt. Brent Rupert told KSAL News at the scene the crash happened at 11:11 in the morning on Wednesday.

According to Rupert, three people were riding in a University ATV in the main parking lot. The vehicle was traveling too fast when the driver attempted to turn a corner. The ATV rolled onto its side.

Rupert says two people were initially trapped under the vehicle. By the time first responders arrived, they had been freed.

EMS transported two people to Salina Regional Health Center, while a third was transported by private vehicle. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Rupert says the crash is under investigation.

Kansas State University says all three of the people involved in the crash are staff members.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: HS FB Tour – Smoky Valley

Our Rocking M Media High School Football Tour continues to roll on. Every day this week, the staf...

August 15, 2018 Comments

River Stop

Top News

August 15, 2018

ATV Crashes on Salina KSU Campus

Top News

August 15, 2018

Salina Man Jailed After Assaulting ...

Kansas News

August 15, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Man Jailed After A...
August 15, 2018Comments
Salina Teen Survives Hit ...
August 15, 2018Comments
Alternative Rock to Highl...
August 15, 2018Comments
Three More Most Wanted Ar...
August 15, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH