ATV Crashes on Salina KSU Campus

Three people were hurt when an all terrain vehicle crashed on the Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus in Salina Wednesday morning.

Salina Police Sgt. Brent Rupert told KSAL News at the scene the crash happened at 11:11 in the morning on Wednesday.

According to Rupert, three people were riding in a University ATV in the main parking lot. The vehicle was traveling too fast when the driver attempted to turn a corner. The ATV rolled onto its side.

Rupert says two people were initially trapped under the vehicle. By the time first responders arrived, they had been freed.

EMS transported two people to Salina Regional Health Center, while a third was transported by private vehicle. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Rupert says the crash is under investigation.

Kansas State University says all three of the people involved in the crash are staff members.