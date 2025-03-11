Attempted Conversation Goes Wrong

A Salina man pulled out a gun after a woman attempted to have a conversation.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Monday, March 10th a 64-year old female went to speak to her male neighbor regarding a parking issue in the 2200 block Linden. Allegedly, when the woman approached the man he began to reach for something in his waist.

The woman noticed the man was about to pull a gun out and she ran away to a friend’s house that was nearby. She then reported to authorities what happened and officers arrived on the scene shortly after.

Officers located the man in the neighborhood and arrested 21-year old, Trey Berland without incident.

Berland was booked into the Saline County Jail for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.