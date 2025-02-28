AT&T Employee Facing 31 Counts of Making False Writing

An AT&T employee faces 31 counts of Making False Writing after two-years of criminal activity.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Thursday, February 20th, 2025 the AT&T store on 2596 S. 9th contacted police regarding a theft. Allegedly, they reported a possible theft from an employee that occurred between March 1st, 2023 and February 11th, 2025.

AT&T stated that a male employee would purchase phones online and would take them in the store, committing illegal acts. Reportedly, he would use another employee’s store log-in information by trading in the phones and making them higher in value than what it should be listed as. He would either take credit or cash for the price difference.

After further investigation, law enforcement identified the suspect on Thursday, February 27th, 2025. Authorities arrested 30-year old, Brandon Campbell without incident.

Campbell was booked into the Salina County Jail for Felony Theft, 31 counts of Making a False Writing and Unlawful Acts Concerning Computers.