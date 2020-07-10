Salina, KS

Now: 90 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 90 ° | Lo: 74 °

Athletes Compete at 2020 Sharp Performance Combine

Pat StrathmanJuly 10, 2020

Athletes from across Kansas traveled to Kansas Wesleyan University Friday morning to compete in the Sharp Performance Combine.

Roughly 450 football players stepped on Gene Bissell Field at Graves Family Sports Complex. This year’s version of the combine was much different, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Every player was required to wear a mask throughout the day, except when participating in a combine exercise. Once the exercise was complete, the mask had to return to its required place. Constant reminders were given over the sound system. Even Sharp Performance workers had shirts indicating “mask patrol.”

With college coaches and recruiting media in attendance, athletes were able to showcase their talents in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, bench press, and pro-agility dash. Following the combine events, position groups were created for non-contact drills.

Individual results will be posted on the Sharp Performance website.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS


Latest Stories

Sports News

Athletes Compete at 2020 Sharp Perf...

Athletes from across Kansas traveled to Kansas Wesleyan University Friday morning to compete in the ...

July 10, 2020 Comments

NJCAA to recommend moving fall spor...

Sports News

July 10, 2020

K-State, Wichita State to Play Char...

Sports News

July 10, 2020

Big Ten scraps nonconference footba...

Sports News

July 10, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Amber Alert
July 10, 2020Comments
Staff Member at Hutchinso...
July 10, 2020Comments
Stolen Vehicle From Salin...
July 10, 2020Comments
Tools and Other Property ...
July 10, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH