Athletes Compete at 2020 Sharp Performance Combine

Athletes from across Kansas traveled to Kansas Wesleyan University Friday morning to compete in the Sharp Performance Combine.

Roughly 450 football players stepped on Gene Bissell Field at Graves Family Sports Complex. This year’s version of the combine was much different, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Every player was required to wear a mask throughout the day, except when participating in a combine exercise. Once the exercise was complete, the mask had to return to its required place. Constant reminders were given over the sound system. Even Sharp Performance workers had shirts indicating “mask patrol.”

With college coaches and recruiting media in attendance, athletes were able to showcase their talents in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, bench press, and pro-agility dash. Following the combine events, position groups were created for non-contact drills.

Individual results will be posted on the Sharp Performance website.