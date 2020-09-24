ATG Sports Selected for Salina Turf Projects

Pat StrathmanSeptember 24, 2020

Turf at Dean Evans Stadium and the Salina South High School softball diamonds is almost here.

ATG Sports of Andover will install the artificial turf at both facilities after an announcement by Salina Athletic Partners. SAP is a partnership between Salina Baseball Enterprises, Salina Unified School District 305 and Kansas Wesleyan University. The total cost is just under $2 million.

The price of full turf at Dean Evans Stadium is $1,025,300. Other areas of the scheduled project include:

  • Netting
  • Bullpens
  • Batting Cages
  • Backstop
  • Protection For Dugouts
  • New Restrooms
  • Patio

On Tuesday, the USD 305 Board of Education voted unanimously to approve the bid of $929,157 for full turf on South’s two softball fields. Other improvements include:

  • Bullpens
  • Batting Cages
  • New foul line
  • Home run fences

Work on the fields will begin in two to three weeks. The goal to finish all renovations has been set for February 1, 2021 or no later than March, 1 barring any delays.

