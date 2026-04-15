At Stake Ministries a Match Madness Story

A day of giving last month during Match Madness is now helping to fuel over 105 community nonprofits around central Kansas.

Monica Olsen with At Stake Ministries near Brookville joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how the boost from the Greater Salina Community Foundation is helping them reach out to married couples with a time of refreshment.

During Match Madness, At Stake Ministries exceeded their goal of $5,000 with 20 gifts and a match to raise over $8,800 to continue working with couples and individuals on the 80-acre retreat near Brookville.

According to the Greater Salina Community Foundation, with the $315,000 in matching funds, over $1.1 million was raised for 109 local nonprofits making the 15th year of Match Madness a smashing success.