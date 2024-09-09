ASU, ISU and OSU Earn Week Two Football Accolades

IRVING, Texas – Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo (offensive), Iowa State’s Kyle Konrardy (special teams) and the Oklahoma State tandem of Nick Martin (defensive) and Obi Ezeigbo (newcomer) claimed the Big 12 Conference’s weekly awards on Monday.

Skattebo (pronounced Skatte-boo) led the nation in yards from scrimmage with 297 in week two, with 262 yards coming on the ground, in ASU’s win over Mississippi State. His 262 rushing yards were the second most ever by a Sun Devil behind Eno Benjamin’s 312-yard effort against Oregon State in 2018. The senior rushed for 93 yards in the fourth quarter alone to seal the victory over the Bulldogs. Skattebo also gives the Big 12 the national yardage leader in back-to-back weeks with Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan earning the distinction in week one.

Martin was instrumental in OSU’s double overtime win over Arkansas with 16 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and a trio of quarterback hurries while playing in 91 of the Cowboys’ 93 snaps on defense. His 4.5 tackles for a loss were the most by an FBS player in a game this season and the most by a Cowboy since 2018. Martin gave Oklahoma State a second 15+ tackle performance this season and secured the second consecutive defensive weekly honor for OSU after teammate Trey Rucker took home the award in week one.

Oklahoma State’s second honoree of the week also came from the defensive side of the ball as Ezeigbo amassed nine total tackles and a pair of sacks in the victory over the Razorbacks. The defensive end transferred to OSU this season from NCAA Division II Gannon University and was at his best in the second half on Saturday with seven of his nine tackles. His second sack of the day came on a crucial third down in overtime that backed up the Razorbacks before they missed a 46-yard field goal.

Redshirt freshman Kyle Konrardy propelled the Cyclones to a 20-19 victory over No. 21 Iowa in Saturday’s rivalry game with a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter. His first make came from 46 yards and marked the first made field goal of his career. Konrardy later connected on the game-winning kick from 54 yards with six seconds remaining. He also connected on both extra points in Saturday’s win.