Asst. County Attorney Arrested For DUI

An attorney who works for the Saline County Attorney’s Office was arrested for suspected driving under the influence.

Salina Police tell KSAL News 64-year-old Vance White was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

According to the agency, White showed up Wednesday night at the police department. When he arrived, officers observed that he appeared to be under the influence of suspected alcohol.

Officers were able to determine White operated a vehicle, and subsequently began a DUI investigation. The investigation determine White was over the legal limit to operate a vehicle.

White. who is a Saline County Assistant County Attorney, was booked into the Saline County Jail on a charge of Driving under influence of alcohol or drugs.