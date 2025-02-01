Assaria Woman Hurt in Crash

A woman from Assaria was transported to a hospital in Wichita after she was injured when she crashed into a car and a semi as she was attempting to pass on a highway in Riley County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Haleana Simmons was driving a Ford Taurus on US 24 Highway. While attempting to pass, she struck the front driver’s side of a Chevrolet Equinox. The Chevy overturned and came to rest in a ditch. The Taurus then struck a Peterbilt semi.

Simmons was transported to a Wichita hospital to be treated for suspected serious injuries. The driver of the Chevy, 23-year-old Rachel Harmison from Leonardville, was transported to the hospital in Manhattan to be treated for suspected minor injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened at around 7:15 Friday morning on US 24 Highway in Riley County at mile marker 305.7 or 1/2 mile east of Blue River Hills Road.